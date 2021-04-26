MedDay – April 26, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Researchers at Syracuse University compared pain relief from pure CBD oil to the so-called placebo effect. They found patients experienced improvement in pain using cannabidiol, and they also felt psychological effects simply from expecting they had gotten CBD.

Researchers in Boston found that while mother-to-newborn covid infection rates are low, babies can suffer indirect adverse risks. Especially if a baby needs to be born preterm because the mother is sick. The study also found newborns of socially vulnerable mothers were at an increased risk for coronavirus infection.

And the way to your heart – may be through your feet. Research presented to the European society of cardiology found a simple foot test can detect heart rhythm disorders in patients with diabetes. Doctors say the quick, low-cost intervention can help prevent strokes.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.