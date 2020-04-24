MedDay – April 24, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– While we are facing a global pandemic, experts caution that quality research still needs to be a priority. A new paper in the journal ‘Science’ warns that when it comes to developing coronavirus treatments, urgency should not get in the way of rigorous scientific methods.

The pandemic is a stressful time for many families, and now a new study in a psychology journal shows parents who suppress feelings of stress around their children can actually pass that stress onto them.

And the food and drug administration has approved a new therapy for triple-negative breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. Metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is very aggressive and has limited treatment options. This new targeted therapy is for patients who have not responded to other treatments.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.