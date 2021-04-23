MedDay – April 23, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Scientists in China are developing a blood test that can quickly determine if a person with chest pain is having a heart attack. They believe the test could replace invasive and slower procedures and limit the damage for heart attack patients.

Researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York have designed a drug that reverses key symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease in mice. Doctors say some factors that contribute to Alzheimer’s in mice also occur in humans which gives hope this drug may one day help people with the disease.

And low birth weight for their babies. Researchers say cannabis use during pregnancy is rising with many women using it to alleviate nausea and to relieve stress.

