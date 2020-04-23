MedDay – April 23, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– New research finds more than 5-thousand hospitalized COVID-19 patients also had high blood pressure. The first of its kind study in JAMA also finds more than a third also suffered from obesity and diabetes and the virus was more deadly in men than women.

Certain foods eaten together may increase the risk of dementia. Researchers in France looked at people whose diets were high in processed meats. They found those people who frequently paired the meats with foods like potatoes and cookies were more likely to develop dementia than those who combined the meats with more diverse foods including fruits and vegetables.

And the results of a 20-year study found drinking coffee lowered the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease 12 percent among men and 20 percent among women compared to drinking no coffee at all. But researchers in Sweden say the results were for filtered coffee only. Unfiltered coffee increased the risk for men 60 and older. Those are some of the day’s top health stories.