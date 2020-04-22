MedDay – April 22, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study points to the dangers of social isolation for senior citizens. Researchers in the UK tracked thousands of older adults. Those living alone had a 32 percent higher risk of being admitted to the hospital for respiratory disease.

New research could help pinpoint who is at higher risk for pancreatic cancer. Public health researchers at Harvard have developed a model that combines biomarkers with clinical and genetic factors to predict pancreatic cancer risk. They say their findings could help identify who may benefit from screening and early detection.

And with so many children spending time on screens this pandemic, a study in the journal Childhood Obesity found that a program teaching parents and children media literacy skills together helped kids’ nutrition and family relationships. The program focused on food advertising and how to recognized marketing techniques.

