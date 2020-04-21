MedDay – April 21, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new survey finds many of the nation’s doctors are resistant to using medication to treat opioid addiction. Researchers at Johns Hopkins found that one-third of primary care physicians do not believe pharmaceuticals are effective for treating drug addiction… or safe for long term use.

Using screen time to occupy babies may lead to autism-like symptoms later in childhood. A study in JAMA Pediatrics tracked thousands of children between 12 and 18 months. It found babies who get less playtime with their parents – and more time in front of a screen – are more likely to develop behaviors common to autism disorder.

And a separate study of infant behavior found babies’ temperaments predict what their personalities will be like years later. Research from the National Institutes of Health found babies who show inhibited behavior are likely to be introverts at age 26.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.