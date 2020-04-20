MedDay – April 20, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The National Institutes of Health is launching a partnership of public and private agencies and companies to develop a coordinated research response to the coronavirus outbreak. The international effort will prioritize vaccine and drug candidates, streamline clinical trials and coordinate regulatory processes.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says hospitals are still the safest place to give birth, despite the coronavirus pandemic. The group updated its recommendations regarding home births. The AAP says mothers giving birth at home may have a harder time getting emergency help during the outbreak if something goes wrong. It recommends only considering home birth if the pregnancy is low risk and two care providers are present at delivery.

And new analysis shows some adults in their forties diagnosed with colorectal cancer could have been diagnosed earlier if they had been screened because of their family history. Guidelines in many countries recommend early screening for those with a family history of the disease, starting at age 40 or ten years prior to the age at diagnosis of the youngest relative with colorectal cancer.



