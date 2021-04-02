MedDay – April 2, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– For people at high risk of melanoma, a new study investigates ways to improve early detection. Researchers at the National Cancer Institute found patients who get routine whole-body screenings and who are taught about self-exams are significantly more likely to be diagnosed with thinner and earlier stage melanomas.

A healthy diet and exercise may improve chemotherapy outcomes for children with cancer. A study tracked 40 young leukemia patients at two California hospitals. It found that cutting calories, reducing fat and sugar, and increasing physical activity may boost the effectiveness of chemotherapy.

And for medical students, reading Shakespeare may be a valuable lesson. A doctor at the University of Edinburgh says Shakespeare’s writing reflects empathy for others and could help doctors connect more closely with their patients.

