MedDay – April 2, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– About half of all Parkinson’s patients suffer from depression… and as many as 4 in ten grapple with anxiety disorders. But a study at Rutgers University says psychotherapy helps. Researchers found that among patients receiving cognitive behavioral treatment by phone, 40-percent described their quality of life as much improved.

Health warnings on alcoholic drinks may have real potential for reducing consumption… and according to research in the UK, that may be true for snack foods like chocolate bars and chips as well. A new study finds- for both alcohol and snacks – warnings about bowel cancer are most effective.

And a study of popular diets finds most do result in weight loss over a period of six months, as well as improvements in cardiovascular risk factors. But according to a team of international researchers, those benefits largely disappear by the 12-month mark.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.