MedDay – April 17, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Nearly three-quarters of COVID-19 cases in American health care professionals are among women, according to new monitoring statistics from the CDC. The report looked at the more than 9-thousand healthcare workers who’ve been infected – and found that the median age of those testing positive is 42. Most of these patients were not hospitalized – but severe outcomes were reported among all age groups.

Another CDC report finds more Americans are suffering from oral and pharynx cancers, and researchers believe it’s because of human papillomavirus. These cancers are often associated with tobacco and alcohol use, along with HPV, but because fewer Americans are smoking, researchers now believe HPV is a major factor.

And a study in the American Journal of Public Health finds sales of Juul vaping products bounced back and eventually surpassed sales from before the company’s voluntary flavor ban. Consumers simply started using the menthol/mint and tobacco flavors that were still available.

