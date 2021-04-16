MedDay – April 16, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Some promising research about how the coronavirus affects the critically ill. A study from the American Academy of Neurology finds stroke is not a common complication for those admitted to the ICU with COVID and is rarely severe enough to cause death.

New research in the journal BMJ suggests using medical cannabis for severe childhood epilepsy may trigger early puberty. Doctors issued the warning after finding abnormally high levels of testosterone and other reproductive hormones in a 2-year-old boy who had been taking cannabis oil to reduce his seizures.

And, a new study is shedding light on the health risks associated with shift work. Researchers in Europe examined about three hundred blue-collar workers and found those with the largest swings in their sleep pattern between the work-week and weekend had a greater risk of heart disease.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.