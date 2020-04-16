MedDay – April 16, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A study published in the Annals of Oncology finds taking one or two tablets of aspirin a week lowers the risk of several cancers in the digestive tract- including often-deadly pancreatic and liver cancers. But researchers warn taking aspirin for cancer prevention should only be done in consultation with your doctor.

Obesity could put you at six times greater risk for type-2 diabetes. Researchers in Europe looked at obesity, genetic predisposition and lifestyle and found obesIty was the most dominant risk factor for type 2 diabetes.

And high blood glucose levels could explain why some flu patients have severe symptoms. The American Association For The Advancement of Science says influenza-a can trigger an excessive immune response by increasing glucose metabolism. Researchers are now investigating glucose metabolism in COVID-19 patients.

