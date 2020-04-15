MedDay – April 15, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Scientists think stray dogs may be the link that brought COVID-19 from animals to humans. A study at the University of Ottawa suggests the coronavirus began with bats. It then spread to dogs eating bat meat, and then from dogs to humans.

The World Health Organization says the pandemic is easing in parts of Europe, including Italy and Spain, but that outbreaks are still growing in the UK, where more than 12 thousand people have died. The group says a vaccine is still at least a year away.

And women who are planning to become pregnant might want to add more vegetables to their diet. A study in Australia tracked more than 3 thousand women. Those who ate more veggies, including carrots, cauliflower and broccoli had a lower risk of premature births.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.