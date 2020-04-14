MedDay – April 14, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– Babies born by c-section could face health issues later in life. That’s according to Harvard researchers who looked at more than 33-thousand adult women. They found those born by cesarean delivery were 11 percent more likely to be obese and had a 46 percent higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Research from Australia suggests exercise may help stop the development of liver cancer. The disease often affects people with weight issues and is one of the most common, deadliest cancers in the world.

And a study in the journal Alzheimer’s and Dementia found that a Mediterranean diet, high in whole grains, fish and olive oil, may have a positive impact on brain function. The research shows that diet played a role in slowing cognitive decline.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.