MedDay – April 13, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– The Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorization for a system that purifies blood to treat adult coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit. The system filters the blood and returns it to the patient, removing inflammatory proteins. Those proteins can cause severe inflammation leading to respiratory and organ failure and death.

As more testing for COVID-19 becomes available, false-negative results may lead to a false sense of security. An article published in Mayo Clinic proceedings warns about relying too much on testing to make clinical and public health decisions because the performance of the test is still being studied.

And with many of us, especially older adults, staying home to stay safe from the coronavirus, the American academy of orthopedic surgeons says be mindful of your surroundings to avoid fall-related injuries. The group says wearing proper footwear in the house can help prevent falls and to be cautious when it comes to the stairs and bathrooms.

