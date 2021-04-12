MedDay – April 12, 2021

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study shows children may not be as infectious in spreading coronavirus as previously thought. Canadian researchers analyzed swabs from 175 children and 130 adults, and found the children’s samples had lower viral concentrations. Doctors say if younger children are less capable of transmission, that could mean lower risk to childcare staff and educators.

A study in the journal “Cancer” finds prohibiting tanning bed use among minors would prevent thousands of cases of melanoma in teens. Indoor tanning is linked to an increased risk of melanoma and is highest for those who start using tanning beds at a young age.

And, sneezing more? You’re not alone. A study out of Denmark found in the last fifty years, cases of hay fever and asthma have tripled, and symptoms are starting at an earlier age.

Those are some of the day’s top health stories.