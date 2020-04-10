MedDay – April 10, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study helps explain why smokers and people with lung disease may be most at risk for developing severe COVID-19 infections. Researchers in Canada found those groups have higher levels of a specific molecule in their lungs, which creates an entry point for the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control is now recommending that all adults be screened for hepatitis C at least once in their lifetime – and that women be screened during every pregnancy. The CDC updated its guidelines after finding the number of reported cases of hepatitis C tripled between 2009 and 2018.

And playing video games may cause long term changes in the brain. A study in China tracked expert players of the real-time strategy game League of Legends. The players showed improved visual attention.. making them better at focusing brain power on more important information.

