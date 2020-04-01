MedDay – April 1, 2020

NEW YORK (CBS News)– A new study in the journal, Addiction, highlights some long-term health risks for heavy drinkers. Aside from adding inches to your waistline researchers suggest unhealthy drinking could lead to high blood pressure, stroke, and poor liver function, even if you quit by 50.

Practicing pilates may have additional benefits for women. That’s according to a study in the American Journal of Hypertension – which found the workouts helped improve blood pressure in young, obese women who practiced at least three times a week.

And, a new study examines the impact of housing insecurity in America. Researchers took a look at urban dwellers in one part of Maryland, and found those living in unsafe conditions with high housing costs had a greater risk of developing kidney disease.

