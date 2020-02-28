MedDay – 2/28/2020

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS)– The number of opioid-related deaths may be 28 percent more than previously reported. New research published in the journal Addiction points to incomplete death records for the discrepancies, particularly in states like Alabama, Mississippi and Pennsylvania. Researchers say that there could be almost 100-thousand additional opioid-related deaths not counted from 1999 to 2016.

New research from Canada shows adults who don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables have a higher chance of being diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. According to the findings, people who eat less than three sources of fruits and vegetables daily have at least a 24 percent higher likelihood of anxiety disorders. Researchers also say having increased body fat may be connected to greater inflammation, which could be linked to some anxiety disorders.

And the benefits of extra virgin olive oil are well known, but is it best for cooking? A new study from a Spanish University says yes. Researchers found extra virgin olive oil kept its higher content of antioxidants even while cooking.

