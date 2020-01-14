Head-on collision leaves two men dead on US 160

by: Carissa Codel

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. — Two Missouri men are dead after a head-on crash occurred around 6:15 a.m.

On Jan. 14, 2020, Harley Collins was driving a 2003 Chevrolet 1500 on U.S. 160 one mile east of South Fork.

The 19-year-old was driving eastbound when he crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Dodge Journey traveling westbound.

The driver of the Dodge, 47-year-old Billy Farris, and Collins were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Farris was wearing a seatbelt and Collins was not.

Both vehicles were totaled.

