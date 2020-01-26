HBA Home Show inspires home improvement, building

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The HBA Home Show continued today, offering inside looks at 2020 trends and chances to meet home professionals.

It’s this weekend at the Springfield Expo Center and doesn’t wrap up until Sunday afternoon.

The home show has inspirations for home improvement and homebuilding.

Tickets are only $7 and kids 12 and under get in free.

Charlyce Ruth is CEO of the HBA of Greater Springfield.

She says this year a “Kid Pro Zone” was added so children can learn all about the construction industry.

“We have a lack of people going into the industry so we’re just trying to get people interested at a younger age,” Ruth said. “We’re involved with a lot of workforce development activities. We have ‘Kid Pro Zone’. We do a program called ‘Be Constructive’ at Holland Elementary where we’re working with third through fifth graders. We’re also apart of an event called ‘Build my Future’ for high school students, a one-day interactive construction career day.”

The HBA Home Show wraps up tomorrow at 4 p.m.