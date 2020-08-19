Hazel Erby out as St. Louis County Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

CLAYTON, MO – Tuesday night St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced that he had replaced former St. Louis County Councilwoman and Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Hazel Erby. Erby resigned her seat on the county council in May of 2019, to work in the Sam Page administration.

According to a social media post, Erby said she had been relieved of her duties as Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Well…….I was just relieved of my duties as Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. @DrSamPage said “I do not need you on my staff anymore”!! — Hazel M Erby (@No1councilwoman) August 18, 2020

In a statement released by the St. Louis County Executive’s Office, County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced several appoints, one of which was a new Acting Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

The new acting director is Kenny Murdock. Murdock previously worked in the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion office as the manager of the implicit bias training program. Prior to that, he oversaw the county’s equity plan in the Office of Strategy and Innovation. Currently, he is also the Vice President of St. Louis County NAACP and is a certified bias management trainer by the Anti-Defamation League.