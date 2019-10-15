Hawley on Hong Kong protesters: ‘Fifty years ago, it was Berlin. Today, it’s Hong Kong’

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, says China is trying to censor Americans from talking about the protests and he’s not going to put up with that. He is in Hong Kong witnessing protesters rallying in the streets for democracy.

The demonstrators have been rallying for months against the Chinese Communist Party. Hawley says the government has used violent tactics against its own people risking their lives for their freedom.

“Sometimes the fate of one city defines the challenge of a whole generation,” says Hawley. “Fifty years ago, it was Berlin. Today, it’s Hong Kong.”

Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate last November, is sharing on Twitter some of what he’s viewing and is sending Hong Kong protesters a motivational message.

“Free people everywhere are looking to you and your fight and your struggle and your battle for your basic liberties,” says Hawley.

Congress is expected to take up bipartisan bills this week that would protect the human rights of those in Hong Kong, potentially fueling tensions between the U.S. and China in their trade negotiations. According to Reuters, the Hong Kong Rights and Democracy Act of 2019 would also provide annual reviews of its economy and allow the U.S. to place sanctions on countries that threaten its independence. Hawley says he supports the legislation.

The two countries reached a preliminary trade agreement on Friday. The first phase includes 40 to 50 billion dollars in agriculture purchases over the next two years. President Trump also says additional tariffs that were to be implemented will not go into effect.

