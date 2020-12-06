Have Faith Initiative providing 4,000 food kits for the homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Things were pretty busy today for the Have Faith Initiative.

In addition to writing cards, the group put together 2,000 meal kits that it will deliver to families in need.

Many of these people were previously homeless but now live in shelters provided by various charities.

And even though the need for shelter has been met, these people still need to eat.

That’s where the “Coming Together in Faith” initiative steps in.

Each meal kit has three days worth of food and they’re delivered twice a week.

Tom Ryan is a supplies co-chair for the Have Faith Initiative.

“We really are concerned about their problem, their plight and this is how we can help them right now through this time and so it really you send a message about our community you send a message that you care about them and we are trying to find ways to help them,” Ryan said.

After today’s project, the group has 4,000 food kits, which they say could last them through September.