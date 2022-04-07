SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Havas Creative announced they are launching a new web browser, Staybl, designed specifically for those suffering from Parkinson’s Disease.

Havas Creative says Staybl uses technology designed to compensate for hand tremors and improve access to digital experiences.

According to parkinson.org, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s Disease, a disorder that causes tremors, slowing, and stiffening of movements.

The free app Staybl uses a smart device’s internal accelerometer data to perform visual countermovements to tremors to stabilize the picture. Basically, if it’s shaken, the app will go in the opposite direction, causing the movement of the picture to stay still.

“We always talk about how technology should improve our lives, but we don’t naturally include everyone in those benefits,” said Eric Schoeffler, CCO Havas Germany and ECD Europe. “Staybl is not a medicine, nor is it a cure. However, it’s a technological solution that can provide easier access to the digital world for all people with Parkinson’s and tremors.”

Havas Creative, formerly known as Havas Worldwide and Euro RSCG, is a French advertising agency. It is one of the largest integrated marketing communications agencies in the world, made up of 316 offices located in 75 countries. The firm provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services.

For more information on Staybl visit: https://www.staybl.app/

Download Staybl on iPadOS here: https://apps.apple.com/app/staybl/id1610352658