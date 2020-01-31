Harter House Eastgate to close early for the Super Bowl

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- With the big game just two days away, area businesses are announcing they will be closing early.

One of those businesses is the Harter House on Eastgate in Springfield.

A sign on the front of the building says the store will close at 6 p.m. that location closes typically at 9 p.m. on Sundays.

Randy Richards, the owner of that location, says he and other management wanted the employees to share in the excitement of the CHiefs making it.

“Why can’t our employees share in this? It’s a big deal that the CHiefrs made it t the Suber Bowl,” says Richards.

The management team also realized that by kick-off time, the store is going to be a ghost town.

Loyal customers agree with the decision.

One customer, Dan Boyts, says he thinks it’s great that everyone will be able to watch the game.

“It’s been 50 years since we were in the Super Bowl. It’s an event for this area that we haven’t seen in a long time,” says Boyts.

Richards hopes they’ll have to close early again one year from now.