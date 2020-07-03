Harry S. Truman birthplace open for tours once again

LAMAR, Mo. (KSNF)— If you’re looking to learn more about the 33rd president of the United States, you have the chance to walk through his childhood home in Lamar.

Beth Bazal, Historic Site Specialist – Harry S. Truman Birthplace, said, “We’ve got two monuments here on site, the well and smokehouse were both original when the Trumans lived here so those are here on site.”

Located on the very street named after the 33rd president of the United States, Harry S Truman.

The total cost of the property was $685 and you can explore his birthplace site free of charge.

“Harry was born in 1884 so way of life during the 1880’s was totally different than what it is today. So people just get the idea of the difference in lifestyles.”

For sixty years this historic site has brought forth a chance to learn a little history, see where the former president was born and learn a fun fact or two along the way.

“We also like to tell people that Harry doesn’t really have a middle name. The letter ‘s’ is his middle name. Both grandfathers names started with ‘S,’ one Shipp and one Solomon. And the ‘S’ kind of represents both grandfathers, but doesn’t actually stand for anything. So just the letter ‘S’ is Harry’s middle name.”

The site was previously closed due to a foundation project of lifting up the house and installing a basement, and then the impact of covid-19. But the Harry S. Truman birthplace site is ready for visitors and you can tour around the home as well as the inside, filled with memorabilia and photos from Truman’s upbringing. And it’s all right here in Lamar.

“A lot of times we hear people say, ‘it feels like grandma’s house’”

The site is open Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.