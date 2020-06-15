Harold Bengsch awarded during Greene County Flag Day celebration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Greene County leaders joined the Sons of the American Revolution for a special Flag Day ceremony Monday morning.

The Flag Day celebration was held outside on the Greene County Historic Courthouse lawn instead of the historic courthouse rotunda due to the building being closed to walk-in traffic.

As well as honoring the American Flag, Harold Bengsch was also honored and awarded the Silver Good Citizenship Award by the Sons of the American Revolution for his work in the community.

“It’s been a great ride. Working with the people of this community is an honor, it’s not a duty,” said Bengsch after receiving his award.

He says receiving the award Monday was a complete surprise.

In January of 2020, Bengsch announced he would finish this year out and retire at the end of 2020. The 85-year-old says there wasn’t one specific thing that made him want to call it a career after 61 years of public service, but he’s looking forward to spending time with his wife, Darlene.

“At a time when we are searching for things that unite us, it is fitting to look to our flag,” said Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon in a press release. “From the early colonists to today, our flag has stood in every situation as a promise of ‘liberty and justice for all.’ This Flag Day, I hope everyone will take the opportunity to remember just how much progress we have made under that banner and unite for the progress that still needs to be made.”