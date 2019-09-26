Harmony House “iCare” campaign raises awareness for domestic abuse survivors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — On the last Friday in October, Harmony House will once again bring the issue of Domestic Violence out in the open. Hosted by the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center, the fifth annual iCare™ event kicked-off on September 26 with an informational breakfast for participants and those interested in participating. iCare™, a community-wide domestic violence awareness and fundraising initiative, has a goal of 600 local organizations and individuals joining Harmony House this year in saying “iCare” about ending domestic violence and working to help those who have been impacted by it.

This year’s event will feature inspirational and motivational speaker, humorist, entertainer and author, Wambui Bahati. Direct from New York, Wambui will be in Springfield on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27 to speak to several different audiences. Wambui is a survivor of domestic violence and wrote, produced and performs her one-woman show “I Am Domestic Violence” which has received international acclaim. During her performance, Wambui takes on the powerful persona of Domestic Violence, a character who speaks proudly and arrogantly of destroying lives with little resistance. Wambui will perform her show at the iCare Kickoff Breakfast as well as for a combined event with OTC and MSU, at Drury University, and for a community group at The Fairbanks on Thursday. On Friday, September 27th Wambui will present her program for junior and senior students at Glendale High School.

The iCare Campaign happens each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to help bring the issue of Intimate Partner and Domestic Violence out of the shadows. The campaign encourages businesses and organizations in the community to talk about the issue, dispel common myths, and provide awareness materials for those currently experiencing violence and abuse.