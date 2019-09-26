Harmony House hostes event to stop domestic violence

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Harmony House kicks off its fifth annual iCare event for those needing help in the Ozarks

ICare is a community-wide domestic violence awareness and fundraising initiative.

This year’s event features inspirational and motivational speaker, humorist, and author, Wambui Bahati.

Bahati is a survivor of domestic violence who wrote, produced, and performs her one-woman show “I am domestic violence”

The goal of iCare is for Harmony House to partner with 600 local organizations and individuals to work to end domestic violence and to help those who have been impacted by it.

“The fundraising supports all we do. Fundraising, outreach and shelter needs for our residents and their families,” Bahati said. “Men, women, and children come and need our support whether its immediate shelter or outreach or case management, we’re there to help”

The iCare campaign will last through the end of October which is domestic violence awareness month.