Harmony House brings Domestic Violence to the light in October

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The last Friday in October, Harmony House will bring the issue of Domestic Violence out in the open.

The seventh annual iCare™ Kickoff Breakfast happened September 29, 2021, with an informational breakfast for participants. iCare™ is a community-wide domestic violence awareness and fundraising initiative that encourages participating companies and organizations in the community to talk about the issue, dispel common myths, and provide awareness materials for those currently experiencing violence and abuse.

This year’s event will feature award-winning portrait photographer and humanitarian Randy Bacon. Bacon will present a sneak peek of his newest exhibition, Standing Together: Portraits and Stories of Domestic Abuse. The expo, created with Harmony House, will be open to the public on October 1, 2021.

The iCare Campaign occurs each October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month to bring the issue of Intimate Partner and Domestic Violence out of the shadows. Last year alone, the iCare message was seen or heard over 12,000,000 times.

The Harmony House is Missouri’s oldest and largest domestic violence shelter and has served over 20,000 survivors of domestic violence since opening. Harmony House provides comprehensive services including; crisis hotline answered 24/7, emergency shelter; food, clothing, and basic hygiene items; case management; court advocacy; on-site counseling; childcare; life skills classes; transportation assistance; and outreach services.

For more information on Harmony House, call 417-837-7700 or visit online at www.myharmonyhouse.org.