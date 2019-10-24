Halloween safety tips from the Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mark Priebe, a crime prevention officer with the Springfield Police Department, shares some Halloween safety tips for next week.

Priebe says it’s important to wear some kind of light or reflector on your costume and always check for cars before stepping off a curb or crossing a street.

He also recommends that trick or treaters stay in groups and that a parent or guardian stay with groups of younger kids.

Trick-or-treaters should even be careful with the candy itself.

“Don’t just unwrap it and eat it once you get it,” Priebe said. “Go home, dump everything out, look at everything, make sure the wrappers and containers are all secure. If there’s something that’s been altered or messed with or appears that it has been and it’s not in the form it would normally be if you took it off the shelf. That’s something you may want to double-check or throw out, and not even eat.”

Officer Priebe also mentioned it’s usually safer to park your car and walk along with the kids, instead of following behind them in your car.