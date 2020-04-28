Habitat for Humanity ReStore opens under new guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- A popular home improvement store in West Springfield, has reopened after being deemed essential by the City of Springfield.

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore closed in March, and since then, Will Kuebler says, the store lost nearly $5,000 daily.

“Habitat International sent us an email. They indicated that it would be advisable if we would go ahead and shut down our operations temporarily for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and our customers, so we abided by what they requested,” says Kuebler.

The ReStore accounts for more than 50 percent of Habitat for Humanity of Springfield’s operating costs.

“We sprayed down certain areas. We have masks for our staff, our volunteers as well as hand sanitizers at the door. As well when customers come into the store, we ask if they’d like to sanitize their hands at the entry, so we are taking precautions,” says Kuebler.

The ReStore is not doing donation pick-ups right now, but donations can be dropped off. If you go to the ReStore, you will notice extra sanitation efforts and social distancing guidelines to follow. The store will be open from Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.