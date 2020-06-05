Habitat for Humanity invites public to massive home kickoff party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Habitat for Humanity in Springfield is about to begin construction on a seven-bedroom house for a family of ten.

According to a press release, before the construction begins, the community is invited to participate in the Beams of Hope campaign by signing the wooden beams and studs that will be used to frame the home.

The kickoff event will be Saturday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

The home is going to the Wilmoth family. The Wilmoths consist of parents Josh and Kristina and their eight kids they have gained from birth, foster care, and adoption.

The estimated cost of the home is $193,121 and will be the largest home built by the Habitat for Humanity in Springfield.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to start construction for the Wilmoth Family,” said Abby Glenn, Development Director for HFHS. “This family gives so much to our community, and now it’s our turn to give back, filling their home with hope.”

The release states, the Beams of Hope campaign will run June 1 – June 30, 2020. Beams will be available to sign at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore for the month of June. Once the Wilmoth Family’s home is framed, the community will be invited to the Beams of Hope Viewing Party for participants to find their message of hope. The viewing party has been tentatively scheduled for mid-July 2020.