Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured with her new fiance behind bars for the first time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (News-Leader) — We have the first picture of convicted murderer Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her fiance.

In a photo obtained by E! News, a smiling Blanchard, wearing prison clothing, posed alongside her fiance Ken, whose last name hasn’t been revealed, and her father and stepmother, Rod and Kristy Blanchard.

Blanchard, serving 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, met Ken from behind bars while exchanging letters as pen pals nearly two years ago.

The couple were engaged in April, according to People, and plan to tie the knot after Blanchard is released from prison.

“We really do like him and we hope to get to know him better,” Kristy Blanchard told People about her future son-in-law. “He loves Gypsy very much, and you can clearly see that when he talks about her and looks at her.”

To read the rest of the story, click here.