Gunfire erupts outside Florissant bar and lounge

FLORISSANT, Mo.–Three men wounded at a Christmas-themed party in Florissant bar and lounge just before 1 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Privilege Lounge near Lindbergh and New Halls Ferry.

The two other men showed up later at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, the suspects knew two of the men, and one man was a bystander.

Two weapons confiscated, and all suspects are in custody. No additional information has been released.

According to KMOV, it is unknown what led to the time of the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.