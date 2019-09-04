Gun pulled at Houston Popeyes after angry group told chicken sandwich sold out

HOUSTON, Tx. (FOX) — A group of angry customers pulled a gun on the manager of a Popeyes restaurant in Houston when told they were out of chicken sandwiches, investigators said Monday. It was the latest incident stemming from the wildly popular item that has rocked the fast-food industry.

Police were called to the restaurant chain around 9 p.m. after reports of a disturbance with a weapon, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The group of males and females had tried ordering the popular chicken sandwich in the drive-thru when they were told it was unavailable, said Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson.

They then tried getting inside the restaurant, but a worker was able to lock them out, police said.

“When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich,” Crowson said. “The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.”

The group eventually drove off in an SUV. No one was harmed. Investigators were reviewing surveillance footage to identify the suspects.

“It was more of an aggravated assault because he was displaying a weapon and threatened employees,” Crowson said of the potential charges the suspect could face.

The incident was the latest in a series of episodes surrounding the Popeyes chicken sandwich. A Tennessee man was suing the chain for $5,000 after he damaged his car driving to multiple locations looking for the item. Workers turned him away each time.

The chain launched the sandwich nationwide on Aug. 12 and exceeded expectations when it sold out its inventory that had been slated to last through September.