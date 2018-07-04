Guide to a Safe, Courteous 4th of July

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whether you’re headed to the lake, the ballpark or just your back yard, first responders want you to put some thought into safety this 4th of July.

Our Francis Lin spoke to local experts who say plan ahead – and be considerate to others while you’re having fun.



Jake Stever, a boating safety instructor, took us out on his boat to show us how to be safe in the water.

“What I’m looking out for mainly right now is stobs and other people because there’s a lot of kayakers out now, because it’s super nice so I always gotta be watching out for them because one.”

Stever says one of the most important things in boating safety is to make sure you have your life jacket on at all times, and if you’re the one operating the boat, don’t have anything to drink beforehand.

“You don’t want to operate a boat if you had alcohol in your system. That can make it where things can go bad really quick, and you always want to be aware of your surroundings.”

And on dry land, Sergeant John Lueckenhoff says the Highway Patrol will be increasing staff on the roads and lakes during the holiday.

“Basically all available troopers whether they’re regular road officers or if they have administrative type job, they’ll work at least one shift during this holiday time. That puts added troopers out on the road when it’s most necessary.”

He also reminds us to have a designated driver. “Don’t allow a celebration to become tragic simply over a bad choice.”

As to pet safety, local veterinarian Dr. David Weddle at Wilson’s Creek Animal Hospitalsays it’s best to keep pets indoors and away from the fireworks.

“In some cases we have a significant noise phobia or aversion, we will medicate them and I think that’s absolutely an appropriate thing to do.”

And on the topic of fireworks, there can be serious consequences to lighting fireworks on someone else’s property.

Logan-Rogersville Assistant Fire Chief Rob Talburt says besides legal ramifications of trespassing, it could also cause potential danger.

“Just in case they do rekindle, we’ve already seen in a couple of places the metro area this year, someone shot fireworks, left it in a waste can and it melted and caused a fire.”

Also if you’re thinking of having a picnic or cook-out, make sure you keep raw meat away from cooked food. And try to keep raw food in coolers under 40-degrees.