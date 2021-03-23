Growing need for foster parents for LGBTQ+ kids in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — True Colors United, a non-profit working to address youth homelessness, says 40% of kids without a home are LGBTQ+.

Many are mistreated, and sometimes even kicked out because of who they are.

Well foster-adopt connect says the need for foster parents, even here in the Ozarks, is growing.

“There are twice as many LGBTQ+ youth in foster care than the general population,” Allison Gregory the Executive Director at the Southwest Missouri Resource Center of FosterAdopt Connect said.

Gregory says LGBTQ+ foster kids will run away from their parents more often than others.

“They will have a tendency to have more placements just because those people caring for them don’t necessarily understand where they’re coming from,” Gregory said. “The behaviors or just the frustration that they might be going through, especially when they’re in their teenage years.”

She says this problem can be solved with education.

“People willing to step forward to really embrace these children and give them the support that they need,” Gregory said. “Accepting the different things that they kind of go through, just like any other youth, especially that teenage year where they’re doing experimentation on how they dress and how they do their hair.”

Thankfully, there are people in the Ozarks who want to help.

Anna Sullivan, Potential Foster Parent: “I got interested in foster and foster to adopt because my older brother and his husband have adopted four kiddos out of the foster system,” potential foster parent Anna Sullivan said. “Two sets of biological siblings. They’re amazing and I love them with my whole heart.”

Sullivan will start training to be a foster parent on March 30.

“If there are children out there that need love and aren’t receiving it just because of who they are, it’s completely unfair,” Sullivan said. “And I want to help solve that.”

Aaron Schekorra just finished training.

“My husband and I, we want to create a home that could be a safe and loving, affirming household for any child no matter who they are and who they love,” Schekorra said. “That’s not something that every child has, so if we are able to provide that to a child who may be part of the LGBT community, that’s something that we want to do.”

Schekorra also works with PFlag Springfield, an LGBTQ+ group, and he says if anyone finds themself struggling to be a parent to an LGBTQ+ child, he is happy to help.

He invites people to join PFlag’s support group meetings.