Group to begin restoring veteran’s old boat

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A veteran’s lifelong dream is one step closer to being complete.

A group of about a dozen or so moved Bob Rosendahl’s “Quan II” sailboat to a new site today, where a team will start the restoration process.

Rosendahl served in World War II and was held as a prisoner of war for more than three years.

His family says the thing that got him through his time as a POW were the plans to build this boat, something he’d been planning since he was 16-years-old.

Rosendahl started working on the boat when he returned from the war but never finished.

And now that he’s gone, others are carrying the dream on for him.

“It was quite a daunting task to find a trailer big enough to move this,” Kevin Doolittle with the Rosendahl Sailboat Restoration Group said. “The boat is about 38,000 pounds. And there is very few trailers here that can accommodate that kind of boat. Not just the weight but the length and the keel of the boat. So we’ve got to have the right trailer to move the boat that far.”

The restoration team says it hopes to start the engines in the next 90 days and go for a test run on Stockton Lake next summer.