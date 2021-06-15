Group of teens cause disturbance at Battlefield Mall with airsoft gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department responded to an incident that happened at the Battlefield Mall Food Court on Monday, June 14.

According to authorities, around a dozen teens enter the food court mid-afternoon, and one teen was holding an airsoft gun.

Authorities did not confirm whether the gun was fired, but say the display of the gun alarmed both customers and employees.

Mall security told the group of teens to leave the building, but they refused.

Police held at least four juveniles until their parents came to pick the teens up.