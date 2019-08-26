Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Group gears up to raise money to buy closed Girl Scout camp

Uncategorized
Posted: / Updated:

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) – A group is getting ready to start raising money to purchase a former Girl Scout camp near Joplin.

The Joplin Globe reports that the group calls itself Friends of Camp Mintahama. The property’s new owner approached the group this year with the chance to purchase about 140 of the camp’s 180 acres for about $1.25 million.

The group has started the process of becoming a nonprofit corporation. They have been attending public events, raising awareness of their upcoming campaign to raise $300,000 for a down payment on the property, which includes a spring-fed lake.

A short documentary about the camp is under development and is expected to be released next month.

The friend’s group has targeted the summer of 2020 for its first camp programs for boys, girls, and families.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Community Calendar