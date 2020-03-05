Group aims to better bus stops around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Bus stops around the city may be getting a facelift, that’s the hope of Better Block SGF.

According to the group’s Facebook page, “Better Block SGF empowers individuals to reimagine and engage with the built environment in order to build a better, safer, more beautiful city, one block at a time.”

Better Block had six teams, made of various professionals and Drury student architectures, to come up with designs for updated bus stops.

The public is now allowed to vote on their favorite design. Click here to vote.

Better Block will also be hosting an event Saturday from 2-4 p.m. at the Park Central Branch Library, where each group will present their ideas to the public.

These designs are not a sure thing and will have to be presented to City Utilities soon.

“We’re always interested in working on hearing new concepts and thoughts for projects. There are several components that we have to examine, including funding, but also ADA compliance, ridership on routes, and even property right-of-way,” Joel Alexandar said in an email to Ozarks First.

Below are the various designs.