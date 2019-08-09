Groundbreaking held for Mercy’s kids emergency room

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The emergency room can be scary for anyone, especially for a child.

Mercy Hospital in Springfield is hoping to ease that fear for kids who need emergency care.

Hospital officials broke ground today on the ‘Mercy Kids Emergency Room.’

The new ER will give kids and families a child-friendly space staffed with pediatric specialists, who know what kind of care kids need.

It will be incorporated into Mercy’s current ER.

John Burson is the vice president of women and children’s services.

He explains why this new ER is so important for kids.

“So there’ll be just children and their families there, there’ll be less commotion, less other people. Sometimes adults are scary to kids, in particular, some adult diseases can appear scary and disheartening for children to see. So this way they’re separated, a little more isolated from the rest of that general population.”

The 7.5 million dollar project is possible, thanks to hospital donors.

Burson tells us this is the first pediatric emergency department in southwest Missouri.

It’s expected to be open in about a year and a half.