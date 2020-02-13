Greitens campaign ordered to pay $178,000 in fees following Missouri Ethics Commission report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Former Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens’ campaign may have twice violated state law, according to a report released by the Missouri Ethics Commission on Thursday, February 13th, 2020.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL and Rhodes Scholar, was elected as Missouri’s governor in November of 2016. Amid multiple allegations of wrong-doing, Greitens resigned from office in May of 2018.

On Thursday, the Missouri Ethics Commission (MEC), the state agency tasked with investigating any campaign law violations, released a report dismissing multiple allegations once aimed at Greitens. However, the MEC also noted two instances where, campaign organization, Greitens for Missouri may have broken the law.

The Associated Press reports, the MEC learned ads paid for by a Kansas City-based political action committee were done in cooperation with the Greitens campaign. The MEC says it found probable cause that Greitens’ campaign failed to report those ads as an “in-kind” gift to the campaign.

The two violations will cost Greitens for Missouri $178,087.00 in fees. If Greitens pays $38,000 before March 29th, 2020, he’ll be able to avoid paying the rest.

The MEC maintains Greitens is not personally guilty of these campaign finance violations but says candidates are responsible for their campaigns.

As of January 15th, Greitens’ still-active campaign had over $600,000.

Greitens posted the following in a statement to Facebook on Thursday, focussing mainly on the dismissed allegations:

“ We’ve been fully exonerated… This news makes clear what many of you knew all along: in 2018 our justice system was abused. Lies were told and bribes were paid in a criminal effort to overturn the 2016 election. And now, the truth is beginning to come out...

I’ve never been a guy who likes to admit he’s hurting, but personally this past year and a half has been the hardest of my life—there have been plenty of dark days. But, as anyone who has gone through pain knows, you can emerge stronger.”