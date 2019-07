THE OZARKS — United Way of the Ozarks have named Greg Burris its next president and CEO.

Burris was selected to lead after one year of serving as the executive in residence and Give Five executive director.

Burris says that he will do his best to continue the United Way leadership legacy in our community and looks foward to working with a great team.

Burris was previously the city of Springfield city manager for 10 years before retiring last July.

He will begin his new role on August 2.