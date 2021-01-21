Greene County’s prosecutor rules on deadly Springfield shooting involving DEA in November 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County prosecutor, Dan Patterson, has ruled a deadly shooting involving the DEA back in November of 2020 was justified.

According to a statement from Patterson, “This conclusion was reached after an investigation by the Springfield Police Department and a review of that investigation, including an examination of the facts in light of applicable Missouri law”.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, a search warrant filed by the Springfield Police Department states that DEA Agents witnessed a man named Casey Ray engage in the sale of drugs. He was eventually pulled over in a U-haul truck in the 1800 block of South Maryland Avenue.

That warrant states that agents pulled the truck over near the home of Caleb Slay. Slay was already sitting in front of his home in a car. As he got out and walked toward his door, agents approached, an altercation ensued and Caleb was then shot.

Over two months later, his mother, Tina Slay Richardson, is steadfast in her belief that her son’s death was unnecessary.

“Caleb was not the danger, and Caleb was not the subject of why there were even here,” said Richardson. “It was the guy driving the U-Haul truck. That is who they were after, that’s who they were following.”