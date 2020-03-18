Greene County’s first COVID-19 patient has been cleared of illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– During a virtual press briefing, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department confirmed the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Greene County has been cleared of the illness and released from isolation.

During the same press briefing, Health Director Clay Goddard delivered a step-by-step account of a person who was confirmed positive for COVID-19 on March 17. That person is said to have contracted the illness from a group of international travelers who were in the Ozarks on the weekend of March 6, 2020.

At a separate conference held at the same time, Missouri Governor Mike Parson delivered the news that the state has seen it’s first coronavirus-caused death. That case was in the Columbia-Boone County area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

