Greene County taking precautions ahead of Missouri primary

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — With election day on Tuesday, the county clerk’s office is taking additional steps to protect voters from the spread of illness

While there is no cause for panic, County Clerk Shane Schoeller says he wants to make sure voters feel safe and confident to exercise their right to vote.

The clerk’s office will be providing antiseptic and disinfectant wipes for each polling location.

They will also provide nitrile gloves for voters to use while operating the touchscreen voting equipment

Voters are also encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly before and after visiting the polling place and to bring their own pens.