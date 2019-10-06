Greene County Sheriff’s Office passes knowledge for training K-9s

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Some of the most hard working and eager member law enforcement, have four paws and a tail.

At the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the K-9 program is a vital part of the operation.

Greene County is passing along knowledge to help train dogs and handlers at other departments.

“It’s a process that they go through together, it’s teamwork,” Cpl. James Craigmyle with Greene County said.

That process, is 10 weeks of training, and bonding. The concept of teamwork runs deeper than ever now. Craigmyle said they now have a program to train outside law enforcement agencies for their new K-9’s. Right now, they are working with the Branson Police Department.

“The dogs that we’re training for Branson PD and for Greene County, they’re going to be a dual purpose dog meaning they find narcotics and they also do other functions like find missing kids and missing adults,” Craigmyle said. “They take down bad people, and find evidence and articles and stuff.”

It couldn’t come at a better time, as Greene County Deputy Connell and K-9 Zen are in camp right now. They’ll be the 4th unit on the Greene County force, but the urgency in Branson is a bit different.

“That was one of the things that I saw lacking the most when I first got here,” Eric Schmitt, assistant chief of Branson PD said.

Schmitt took command in Branson a couple of years ago, and the only K-9 they have is already being stretched thin.

“Not only we meeting that resource for us, but we’re providing that resource for our surrounding agencies,” Schmitt said. “The thing we know, are the bad guys that hit us, are the same bad guys that hit Taney County, the bad guys that hit Hollister and so forth.”

Craigmyle says after all costs are factored in, it can cost upwards of $25,000 to buy a K-9 and get it trained. For Branson, the timing to work alongside Greene County is perfect.

“We couldnt ask for more,” Schmitt said. “It’s very few and far between that we find a good trainer that has the same values that we do as far as what we want to put out there for a product.”

Handlers and the K-9’s are graded in two ways, individually, and as a team.

Even after training camp the dogs train every week for the rest of their service time.

The Greene County K-9 program is funded solely off of donations.